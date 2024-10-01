Colorado State University relocates classes and labs after staff reports health issues in on-campus building

Colorado State University has removed classes and labs from the Physiology Building in Fort Collins after some people reported health concerns while in the building. The university says they have hired a third party company to investigate what is causing some people to have symptoms while in the building.

According to CSU, the issues arose in June when staff members reported having health issues when specifically working around three rooms in the Physiology Building. Employees reported symptoms including eye irritation, congestion and even sinus issues.

In the months to follow CSU conducted testing to try and identify the issue. The university said they collected more than three dozen samples from the facility which came back with varying results.

After hiring the third party company to investigate, CSU says results thus far have not identified any issues outside of normal ranges. However, as a precaution, the university relocated labs and classes to other facilities. They also restricted access to the building to most students.

Only those with key cards are able to access the facility due to the reduced activity in the building.