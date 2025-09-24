Watch CBS News
Person of interest located after deadly shooting near Denver metro area

Person of interest found after deadly shooting in Parker
Person of interest found after deadly shooting in Parker 00:21

A person of interest has been located after a deadly shooting in Parker, according to detectives. The shooting happened near South Twenty Mile Road and East Longs Way on Tuesday night. 

Police said witnesses told officers that two cars were stopped next to each other when an argument broke out and that's when multiple gunshots were heard. 

parker-deadly-shooting-map.jpg
CBS

Investigators said one car sped away.

One man was later found dead near his car. According to Parker police, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted in locating the vehicle before the person of interest was located. 

The deceased has not been identified. The person of interest has not been identified. 

Anyone who witnesses the incident or has photos or video of the scene is asked to contact Parker Police Det. Wilson at bwilson@parkerco.gov or 303.805.6561.

