1 person taken to hospital in early morning crash involving Denver police officer

By Austen Erblat

One person was taken to the hospital due to an early morning crash between a Denver police officer and another motorist on Sunday, the department said.

Few details were immediately available, but the crash happened just before 5 a.m. near South Federal Boulevard and West Ohio Avenue.

Officials didn't initially say who was at fault, who ended up in the hospital, or the extent of anyone's injuries, but asked people to expect delays and avoid the area of that crash.

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

