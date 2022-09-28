Watch CBS News
Pepsi breaks ground on new bottling plant in Denver, expected to become largest in the U.S.

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Pepsi breaks ground on new bottling plant, expected to become largest in the U.S.
Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.

But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.

The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.

The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 9:30 PM

