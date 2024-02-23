"Penguin Bandit" arrested, accused in 5 Denver bank robberies

The so-called "Penguin Bandit" has been arrested. The FBI announced on Friday that Samuel Richard Ruthstrom, 41, has been charged in connection with a series of bank robberies in Denver.

Investigators named the suspect due to his distinct gait or abnormal walk that has been described as a "waddle."

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department believe Ruthstrom robbed a series of banks around the City and County of Denver, including these three banks:

• Jan. 2 at approx. 3:15 p.m., Zing Credit Union, 1095 N. Federal Blvd., Denver

• Jan. 8 at approx. 4:59 p.m., Canvas Credit Union, 2027 S. University Blvd., Denver

• Jan. 9 at approx. 5:28 p.m., Canvas Credit Union, 815 N. Colorado Blvd., Denver.

He made his initial appearance before a judge on Feb. 8.

He was also observed casing a bank: FBI

Additional Information from the FBI:

Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly. Bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each federal offense, and sentences can increase if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. If anyone has any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, call FBIRocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303.629.7171; or, remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).