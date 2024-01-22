"Penguin Bandit" is wanted in at least 3 bank robberies in Denver

A man who has been dubbed the "Penguin Bandit" is wanted in at least three bank robberies in Denver. Investigators named the suspect due to his distinct gait or abnormal walk that has been described as a "waddle."

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department need the public's help identifying him who robbed these three banks:

• Jan. 2 at approx. 3:15 p.m., Zing Credit Union, 1095 N. Federal Blvd., Denver

• Jan. 8 at approx. 4:59 p.m., Canvas Credit Union, 2027 S. University Blvd., Denver

• Jan. 9 at approx. 5:28 p.m., Canvas Credit Union, 815 N. Colorado Blvd., Denver.

He was also observed casing a bank:

• Jan. 16, Canvas Credit Union, 7055 E. Evans Ave., Denver

The suspect is described as a white male, 35 – 45 years old, 5-foot-11 – 6-foot-1 tall, heavy build, blue eyes, with a very distinct walk.

Additional Information from the FBI:

Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly. Bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each federal offense, and sentences can increase if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. If anyone has any information on the bank robberies above, or any bank robbery, call FBIRocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303.629.7171; or, remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).