Pedestrian struck by plane on runway at Denver International Airport raises concerns around security, airline response: "It was jarring and shocking"

Denver International Airport is the biggest airport by land mass in the country, and there are miles of fencing to patrol. Sources tell CBS Colorado trespassers hopped over a fence to runway 17-L, which is about 8 feet tall with barbed wire.

The trespasser hopped the fence and was on the active runway within two minutes before they were hit and killed by a plane taking off. The incident caused a fire in the engine.

A caution sign at the 35R-17L runway at Denver International Airport. CBS

Kevin Cartas was on board, sharing, "We were being affected by the smoke, and we were being affected by that loud noise. It was jarring and shocking."

Once Cartas returned to the airport terminal, he said he was getting booked on another flight, but said Frontier's options were limited and took hours.

"You should give those individuals on the ground the right to make the right decision. Put these people in accommodations, get them to a hotel, keep them together," Cartas said.

Frontier responded to these concerns, clarifying that they scheduled two additional flights for affected passengers on Saturday, offered hotel and meal vouchers later on, then offered refunds and a $500 future flight credit as well as mental health counseling. Frontier says they are working with individual passengers with unique circumstances as well.

City of Denver

The incident also brought up questions about security around the airport. The airport says it uses continuous patrols, fencing, and cameras among other security tools. But with 36 miles of fencing, experts like Former TSA administrator John Pistole see challenges.

"Bottom line, it's very difficult to have 100% exclusionary access to somebody who is committed to getting over, through, around, under whatever it may be," Pistole said.

All passengers on board the Frontier flight survived. Cartas doesn't know when he'll fly again, but he's grateful to be back in California this weekend with his family.

"Thank you to those pilots that saved 231 lives," Cartas said, "Happy to be here for my very first Mother's Day, with my six-month-old child. This would have been a very devastating and tragic event if my family had to hear worse news."

The airport issued a new statement Monday night thanking the flight crew, first responders, and airport crews.

"...Their swift actions... Cannot be overstated. Our hearts go out to all those carrying the weight of witnessing and responding to the incident. We encourage our community to come together and be a support to those who need it."

The Frontier flight on the runway at Denver International Airport after striking a pedestrian. CBS

A press conference with airport officials, police, and the medical examiner is scheduled for Tuesday morning.