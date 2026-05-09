Pedestrian hit by Frontier airplane departing Denver for Los Angeles, flight safely canceled for takeoff

A pedestrian was hit by a Frontier Airlines airplane that was taking off from Denver International Airport and departing for Los Angeles late Friday night, according to a statement from the airline. There was no immediate information available to confirm what happened to the person who was hit by the plane.

According to Frontier, the individual was on the runway when they were hit by the plane for Frontier Flight 4345, and it was unknown why someone was standing on the runway where the plane was taking off. . This forced the pilots to cancel takeoff after smoke was reported in the cabin. Pilots stopped the plane, and passengers were evacuated using slides, which were precautionary. No injuries were reported for anyone on the flight.

According to a statement from the airport, the crash happen just after 11:15 p.m. Denver Fire Department responded to the scene and put out what was described as a brief engine fire. Emergency crews then bussed all passengers back to the airport terminal.

There were 224 passengers and seven crew members on board the Frontier airplane, an Airbus A321, at the time the plane hit the individual on the runway.

CBS News Los Angeles was told the flight to Los Angeles International Airport was rescheduled, and passengers could expect to depart later Saturday morning.

Frontier says it's investigating the crash involving the pedestrian along with the airport. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified.

The cause of the crash remained undetermined, including the engine fire. Runway 17L, where the crash with the pedestrian took place, will stay closed for the investigation.