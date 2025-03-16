Watch CBS News
One person killed, road closed after Highlands Ranch pedestrian crash

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

One person died when they were struck by a vehicle in Highlands Ranch Sunday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office closed Kendrick Castillo Way between Mayberry Drive and Bristle Pine Circle around 3:20 p.m. due to the crash. Officials said a white SUV struck a person trying to cross at Mayberry Drive and Kendrick Castillo Way.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area while they work the scene. The sheriff's office said they will provide an update when the roadway reopens.

