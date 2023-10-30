Paul Gallenstein's family offers $50,000 for information in Colorado homicide investigation

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death as a potential homicide after the body of Paul Gallenstein was found near Horsetooth Reservoir last month. Gallenstein, 64, was found shot.

Deputies were called to Foothills Trail near the reservoir about 10:18 a.m. on Sept. 10 on a report of a person lying on the trail.

Paul Gallenstein Larimer County

When first responders located the man, he was deceased. The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the man as Gallenstein of Fort Collins.

A weapon was not located during an extensive search of the area but investigators said search efforts were impacted by the dense foliage surrounding the scene and heavy rainfall in the days following the incident.

Investigators with the sheriff's office have been actively collecting evidence, conducting interviews, processing a wide area surrounding the trail where he was found, and working with the victim's family to get a clear picture of his life. After extensive forensic analysis, his death is being investigated as potential homicide.

"Our job is to follow the evidence in order to find the truth and help families seek justice. We cannot afford to speculate or assume, especially in a case like this," said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement.

Gallenstein's family is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the resolution of this case. The family shared this statement, "The Gallenstein family would greatly appreciate any and all information the public may have regarding the investigation into Paul's death. We know there is someone out there that knows what happened to Paul on Reservoir Ridge, and we beg that they come forward with information that will solve this case. The Gallenstein family also would appreciate privacy as we struggle to deal with Paul's passing. This has had a devastating effect on our family as we grieve the loss of our husband, brother, and uncle."

"Our investigators have been working hard to gain a better understanding of what happened to Paul," said Feyen. "Someone out there has information that will help bring closure to the Gallenstein family, and we need them to come forward.

Additional Information from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office:

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about this incident, or who was near the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2023. People may provide info via the LCSO tipline at 970-498-7331 or visit https://www.larimer.gov/sheriff/gallenstein.