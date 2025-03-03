Parker widow to lobby for stricter penalties for careless driving at Colorado state Capitol this week

A Parker widow turned street safety advocate is taking her fight to the Colorado state Capitol this week. On Wednesday, she plans to lobby for changes to state law, including stricter penalties for careless driving.

Teri Vogel with her husband Chuck Teri Vogel

"My husband, Chuck, went on an early morning bike ride the morning of July 4 in 2019, and he never made it home," said Teri Vogel.

In the five-and-a-half years since Vogel's husband was killed in a hit-and-run, she has not stopped fighting for change.

"We were determined to see a greater good come from such a preventable and senseless death," Vogel said.

In November, she gathered with other families to remember road traffic victims and called on the town of Parker to make the following changes:

Install automated traffic enforcement cameras for speed and red-light runners at the three highest-volume intersections along Parker Road.

Increase crosswalk times at the intersection of Parker Road and Main Street during peak usage times.

Update road signage to "3 feet to pass" for cyclists.

Commit to implementing a Vision Zero plan.

She has continued pushing for these initiatives and has meetings scheduled with town leaders, as well as study sessions with the town council next month.

A handmade sign in Parker. CBS

"We're hopeful to get some things going here, just as preventive measures and to improve safety here within our community," Vogel said.

Beyond her community, Vogel has testified in favor of street safety legislation in the nation's Capitol.

On Wednesday, she will be at the state Capitol for Bicycle Colorado's Safe Streets Day, advocating for a number of bills, including one expected to be introduced by Sen. John Carson that would increase penalties for careless driving.

"We need to create a culture that reinforces personal responsibility and accountability, and that's one of the major proposed bills that we're trying to get introduced into legislation this year, to increase that accountability. And I'm not sure how the language is going to actually work. Sen. John Carson has agreed to introduce the bill. Since he was a little later joining the legislation this year, they're giving him some extra time, so he's waiting for approval to introduce that," Vogel said.

It's a cause that has gained momentum in the wake of another Douglas County tragedy, the death of 13-year-old Alex Mackiewicz.

"For the first time in five years, we're hearing it being spoken about openly, and so we're hopeful that there can be some changes," Vogel said.

Mackiewicz was hit and killed on his way to school when a driver ran a red light. The driver pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death and received the maximum sentence of one year in jail.

"It's hard to think that someone can be killed on the roadways, whether you're a pedestrian, riding a scooter, on a bicycle or whatever, and the most anyone is going to be penalized for that is a year in jail and a fine," Vogel said.

Thursday marks the anniversary of Alex's death. Loved ones will gather for a candlelight vigil to remember him and renew calls for change.

The state Capitol CBS

Vogel said it's the memory of Alex, Chuck and other victims that keeps her going.

"I have people that tell me all the time that he would be proud. I hope so. I want to do him proud, and I want to see these changes come," Vogel said. "I like to think I'm speaking up for not only him, but those who can't speak for themselves because they're no longer here with us. And just like Chuck chose to live his life every day serving others and having a positive impact, I'm hopeful that I'm able to continue that legacy in his honor."