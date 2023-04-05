Park Hill Golf Course to remain open space
Voters in Denver voted to keep Park Hill Golf Course an open space. The 2O referred question failed 60% to 40% to remove the easement on the golf course to make way for development.
This is the second time voters in Denver have blocked the proposed development of the 155-acre course at Colorado Boulevard and 35th.
Development options included a grocery store, other retail and more low-income housing options.
