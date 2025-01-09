Land swap being negotiated for Park Hill Golf Course in Denver

CBS News Colorado has learned the City of Denver and the owner of the former Park Hill Golf Course property in northeast Denver are attempting to wrap up a land swap agreement that would allow Denver to take back control of the controversial 155 acre property.

"I think it will make the public happy," said Andy Klein of Westside Partners, the owner of the expansive land parcel.

Klein confirmed what three other sources had shared with CBS News Colorado -- that in exchange for turning the former golf course property over to the city, the city would give Westside land located at or near Denver International Airport that could then be developed.

"The city and I are seeing if we can come to terms to exchange land to help ensure Park Hill is not developed," said Klein.

He said, "The City and I agreed to honor the wishes of the public who voiced their desire to turn the former golf course that was Park Hill into open space."

If the deal comes to fruition, it would mark a major milestone for the former golf course. In 2023, Denver voters resoundingly turned down Westside's proposal to convert the former course into a park, housing and a grocery store. Following that April vote, the property was closed to the public and fenced off.

Nearly two years after that vote, Jordan Fuja, a spokesperson for Mayor Mike Johnston, told CBS News Colorado negotiations over the golf course are ongoing.

"We're thrilled about the future plans for this historic piece of land," said Fuja, "and are excited to share more soon."

Fuja did not elaborate on the "future plans."

Penfield Tate, who campaigned against the golf course redevelopment in 2023, had heard rumors of a land swap, but knew little more.

"I think it's good news," said Tate, "But the devil is in the details, because we haven't seen the agreement. There's a lot of angst and concern about what's in this deal."

Tate said his organization -- Save Open Space Denver -- would not support any housing or retail development on the former golf course site. He said his group would only support the land being used for recreation and open space. Sources familiar with the negotiations said if remaining details can be worked out, an announcement on the land swap could come as early as next week.