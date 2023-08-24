Parents travel cross country to search for missing woman in Denver

Cindy and Jerry Whitsitt are living every parent's nightmare right now and are asking for your help looking for their daughter.

34-year-old Melissa Whitsitt was last seen in Winter Park Sunday, but more recently her cellphone pinged in Denver, and her parents say there was an unknown man speaking on her phone. Now, after learning of her disappearance, they drove from west Tennessee and they are searching a five-mile radius near Union Station, passing out flyers and searching for answers.

"Like a needle in a haystack," Cindy said. "Some of the law enforcement have been very eager to help us but they are understandably outnumbered, there are literally two detectives in the department here in Denver and we found that unacceptable."

The Whitsitts said she grew up in Tennessee but took a job at Winter Park in May and was very excited to be here. Winter Park told them she had not shown up to work after the Aug. 13, and issued a welfare check, when they discovered she was gone. They said she might have changed her hair color but would be easy to spot in public.

"She is a livewire," Cindy said, teary eyed. "Always has been, she is very loud; you would see her or hear her if she is anywhere out there."

Investigators have said she has not used her debit card anytime recently, so they are unable to pull her location from that.

If you or anyone you know would have information about where Melissa might be, please help her parents by calling either Denver Police at (720)913-2000, or (970)722-7779 for Winter Park Police Department, or (970)725-3549 for the Grand County Dispatch, they are desperate.

"Melissa,if you see us, just call us."