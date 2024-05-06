Parents concerned after multiple Colorado schools see staff members arrested

Parents say they're concerned after the recent arrest of a school staff member in Jefferson County.

According to Arvada police, Justin Martinez is accused of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Martinez worked as a substitute teacher in several Jeffco schools -- Lawrence Elementary School, Stevens Elementary School, Vivian Elementary School and Secrest Elementary School -- but most recently in the before- and after-school care programs at Red Rocks Elementary.

"I know I'm not the only one that felt like this guy was off and when I got that email. My gut just crumbled," Trish Byerley said.

Trish Byerley CBS

The email about the arrest of a Jefferson County employee came from leadership at Red Rocks Elementary School, where Byerley's son is a student. He's also a member of the after-school age enrichment program known as SAE, where the suspect most recently worked.

"I really put a lot of this on the district. The district has lax hiring skills. They don't take a lot of time that I think they should," Byerley added.

Arvada police released a photo of Martinez and a list of schools he was employed at across the district, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Byerley says it comes as parents are losing trust.

"I think the districts really got to tighten up. They have had multiple cases going on this year," she said.

In February, JeffCo families learned Lakewood police arrested Luis Fernando Robles-Luevanos for two counts of sexual assault on a child.

According to arrest paperwork, he was an interpreter and family liaison at Creighton Middle School, arrested after two students new to the country said he gave them physical exams.

He also had prior criminal offenses on his record. Now police are working to determine if there are other victims.

In April, additional notifications were sent to families for Brady Exploration High School paraprofessional Imagine Ewer. She's accused of having an intimate relationship with one of her students.

She was fired in December before being arrested by police in January.

Christopher Castellano was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff's Office and charged with sexual assault on a child last August. He was a substitute teacher in Jefferson County for a year prior to his arrest.

The district told parents the case didn't involve a Jefferson County student.

"We want to know that these teachers and caregivers are vetted and vetted, not just because we need a warm body," Byerley said, "(We) check their Facebook, Instagram pages."

CBS News Colorado asked to sit down with Jefferson County Public School officials to go over the hiring process.

While they declined to do an on-camera interview, a spokesperson did answer some questions saying, in part, "Every Jeffco public schools employee must have a fingerprint-based CBI/FBI background check" and that the district "receives a daily subsequent arrest report from CBI anytime one of its employees is arrested."

In addition, a spokesperson says any staff working in a childcare environment like their school-age enrichment programs, are subject to additional screening because those programs are licensed by the Colorado Department of Human Services.

As far as notifying parents, Jefferson County says it depends on the situation. If investigators need help identifying any additional victims, the notification can come right after an arrest.

Otherwise, they follow state law, which requires them to wait for formal charges, or following a preliminary hearing.