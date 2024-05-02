Substitute teacher in Colorado arrested, accused of sexual assault on a child

Arvada police have arrested a man who was a substitute teacher and also worked for before and after-school care providers in Colorado. Justin Joseph Martinez is facing charges of sexual assault on a child and child abuse.

Police in Arvada received the complaint on April 22 and arrested Martinez, 30, on Wednesday.

Justin Martinez Arvada police

According to investigators, Martinez was primarily employed as a before and after-school provider and occasionally a substitute teacher or in a similar capacity at the following Jefferson County Schools: Lawrence Elementary in Arvada, Stevens Elementary School in Wheat Ridge, Vivian Elementary School in Lakewood, and the before and after school programs at Swanson Elementary in Arvada, Secrest Elementary in Arvada, and West Woods Elementary in Arvada.

Martinez worked at Jefferson County Schools from August 2011 to the present. Martinez most recently worked in the before and after school program at Red Rocks Elementary in Morrison. The before and after-school programs were operated by Kids Adventures and STARS Kid Care.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call the tip line at the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-7171.