Colorado middle school staff member arrested, charged with sexual assault of students

A staff member at a Colorado middle school has been arrested and is now facing charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Last week, Lakewood police investigators were alerted to multiple complaints by students at Creighton Middle School that a school staff member inappropriately touched them.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Luis Fernando Robles-Luevanos, who was serving as a staff member at the school when he was arrested. He served as a coach and classroom instructor and worked closely with Spanish-speaking families, police say. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

Luis Fernando Robles-Luevanos Lakewood Police Department

CBS News Colorado reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for comment Monday night but did not immediately receive a response.

Detectives think there may be more victims in this case and are asking anyone with information on the suspect or who feels they were a victim to call the Lakewood police tip line at 303-763-6800.