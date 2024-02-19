Colorado middle school staff member arrested, charged with sexual assault of students
A staff member at a Colorado middle school has been arrested and is now facing charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
Last week, Lakewood police investigators were alerted to multiple complaints by students at Creighton Middle School that a school staff member inappropriately touched them.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Luis Fernando Robles-Luevanos, who was serving as a staff member at the school when he was arrested. He served as a coach and classroom instructor and worked closely with Spanish-speaking families, police say. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail.
CBS News Colorado reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for comment Monday night but did not immediately receive a response.
Detectives think there may be more victims in this case and are asking anyone with information on the suspect or who feels they were a victim to call the Lakewood police tip line at 303-763-6800.
