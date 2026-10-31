Parent group at Colorado high school responds to racism allegations at football games

Lutheran High School parents say the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA)'s decision to put the school on probation over allegations of racism at the school's football games was unfair.

"They've actually put a target on our kids' backs based on allegations. So, I do think they have a responsibility to answer for that," said Lutheran parent Ryan Burt.

Burt says the school community has been harassed ever since the allegations came out.

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"We're seeing online harassment. We're seeing death threats of our school," said Burt. "We have family members that are getting doxxed, and called, and getting hateful emails, and hateful texts and hateful DMs."

Multiple Sand Creek students and a staff member have told CBS Colorado they witnessed or experienced racist harassment at a Sept. 24 game. This included being called "Harriet Tubman," being told to "go back where they came from," and reporting students whipping belts at them.

"We raise our kids to be respectful, loving and kind," said Burt. "I understand that accountability is necessary if there is something that is true. At this point, there has been no substantiated allegations."

Earlier this month, after two high schools forfeited their games against Lutheran over the allegations, CHSAA placed Lutheran on probation after "determining that racist and discriminatory language and unacceptable behavior occurred at Lutheran athletic events."

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Lutheran is required to complete a detailed Corrective Action Plan addressing game management, spectator conduct, staff training and school culture. Lutheran leadership will be required to appear before the CHSAA Board of Directors to demonstrate growth and progress in the areas identified in the plan.

If those requirements are not met, CHSAA said it will recommend suspending Lutheran High School's membership in CHSAA, which would remove the school from CHSAA membership and prohibit participation in any CHSAA-sponsored activities.

"They pronounce judgment based on allegations that were unsubstantiated," said Burt. "My son is being held accountable for something that isn't substantiated, wasn't even on the field."

Along with other parents, Burt started the "Coloradans for Student Fairness" coalition. Their goal is to protect the safety and reputation of Lutheran students.

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"We are here to make sure that our kids are raised the right way, that they're held accountable, and also that they have a safe opportunity to go to school, to play their sports without being harassed," said Burt.

The group says CHSAA has punished the whole school for the alleged actions of a few before due process was done. CHSAA has said that every member school is responsible for the conduct of its coaches, players and spectators.

An online fundraiser started by the coalition to "Support Lutheran HS Students and Community" has raised over $50,000.

The mother of the Sand Creek student who says she was called "Harriet Tubman" reaffirmed that multiple Sand Creek students experienced racism at the game and said of the Lutheran parent group, "They think they are above the law and can throw money at the situation like always and continue on without repercussion."

Lutheran High School says the parent coalition is an independent group that does not speak for the school.

In an email to students last week, Lutheran's executive director, Dan Gehrke, said the school has worked daily to investigate the allegations and that "so far, that work has not produced a student who admitted to the racially charged remarks directed at others or a witness who could identify who said them."

The email says, "We did find that students and spectators were rude to the Sand Creek cheerleaders. That is not how Lutheran treats guests."

Gehrke goes on to condemn harassment in any form.

The school's review is ongoing, and it's considering an independent investigation firm to "continue the search for the truth."

"There's not a kid out here on the field that deserves any of this. Not a family," said Burt.