Colorado's Lutheran High School athletic department on probation following racist behavior

Lutheran High School's athletic department has been put on probation for at least 12 months by the Colorado High School Activities Association. CHSAA said the school was also put on formal notice, effective immediately, and faces suspension of its membership after "determining that racist and discriminatory language and unacceptable behavior occurred at Lutheran athletic events."

Earlier this month, CBS Colorado reported that Colorado Springs High School cheerleaders claim they were racially harassed by students at a Lutheran High School football game on Sept. 24. The cheerleaders claim they were subjected to racist remarks and blocked from passing Lutheran's student section during the game in Parker.

Lutheran High School in Parker, Colorado CBS

Earlier this week, Coronado High School in Colorado Springs forfeited Thursday's football game against the high school in Parker.

Last week, Air Academy High School canceled its homecoming game against Lutheran High School. According to a news release from Air Academy, the school didn't have enough coaches for that game scheduled for Oct. 9.

CHSAA said in a news release that "Racism and discrimination have no place in our schools or at our events. CHSAA takes sportsmanship, crowd control and the treatment of every participant at our events seriously, and every member school is responsible for the conduct of its coaches, players and spectators."

CHSAA made the decision following an investigation that included documentation, official game reports, and first-hand accounts from CHSAA students and communities.

Lutheran is required to complete a detailed Corrective Action Plan addressing game management, spectator conduct, staff training and school culture. Lutheran leadership will be required to appear before the CHSAA Board of Directors to demonstrate growth and progress in the areas identified in the plan.

If those requirements are not met, CHSAA said they will recommend that Lutheran High School's membership in CHSAA be suspended, which removes the school from CHSAA membership and prohibits participation in any CHSAA-sponsored activities.

After the game between Colorado Springs High School and Lutheran on Sept. 24, an email was sent to Lutheran families on Oct. 4, and the school's executive director says he met with Sand Creek's principal and apologized for the cheerleaders' experience but stated, "We have received no official report of inappropriate behavior by our players during the Sand Creek game."