Colorado's Lutheran High School provides updates on investigation into racist behavior

Leaders at a high school in Colorado accused of racially harassing students at sports games sent an e-mail to families on Monday about the investigation.

They explained that the school's probation doesn't mean that the program, teams or games are suspended. Lutheran High School officials told parents that if the CHSAA finds any violations during its investigation, the school will get written notice and five days to respond before any restrictions take effect.

"CHSAA expects Lutheran to have a solid event-management plan, to have administrators and staff present, and to follow the plan if a concern arises. If we do those things, we meet CHSAA's standard even if something is reported, substantiated or otherwise. CHSAA has told us it intends to support Lutheran in our game management plan and does not intend to end a season over an incident. We must show that we respond to incidents according to the plan required of us," the letter said.

The letter also says the school's own investigation hasn't identified a student who admitted to making the racially charged remarks, adding that it found students and spectators were rude to cheerleaders.

School officials also say the students seen in the photos whipping belts at students attend other schools. But they said the investigation hasn't been able to corroborate claims cited from the previous season.

The executive director and the principal at Lutheran say they are considering having an independent investigation firm review their work.

"We will continue to have increased security measures in place, such as administrators at evening activities and travel protocols for teams," the letter asserted. "Harassment of our students and families, at games, online or in person, is wrong, and we condemn it."

After the allegations of racism from Rampart and Sand Creek High Schools, Air Academy and Coronado both forfeited their games against Lutheran. Lutheran returned to the field last Friday. The team played Montrose High School and lost 49-7.