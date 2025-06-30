Paraglider crashes in Northern Colorado and is seriously hurt

A paraglider crashed in Northern Colorado on Monday evening and was seriously hurt. That's according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, which said the crash took place north Loveland.

Larimer County

Reports about the crash first came in at about 7:15 p.m. and first responders rushed to the field where it happened. That was near the intersection of Highway 287 and West 71st Street. First responders found the person who crashed and his gear. He was described as an adult male but he wasn't identified.

He wasn't flying with anyone else, according to the sheriff's office

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office reached out to the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board and said federal authorities asked for the investigation into the crash be handled on the county level.