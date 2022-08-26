Judge rejects fatal Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from Pamela Cabriales' family

A family convinces a Denver judge that a plea deal in the shooting death of a mother is not justice

Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her.

Family of Pamela Cabriales

"We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra.

"If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales.

Neshan Johnson (credit: Denver Police)

According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear-ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and shot Cabriales. Both are charged with the murder on Feb. 20.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys came to court Friday to discuss a plea deal which would allow Johnson to be charged as a juvenile. Cabriales' family does not want that.

"We want him to get a real sentence, like an adult sentence -- not a juvenile sentence. We want him to get a real sentence in a real jail with real consequences," said Alex Cabriales.

In court prosecutors said they're not confident they can prove to a jury that the suspects had planned to commit any shootings that night. They said Johnson had moral failings, but not necessarily criminal ones and that this is not a deal that makes either side feel good, but they think is appropriate.

The Cabriales family doesn't agree.

"It's frustrating that as a victim's family we have to go up there and fight for what is right," said Alex Cabriales.

Ultimately the judge rejected the plea deal, and said, "The plea agreement does not reflect the seriousness of the case or loss to the Cabriales family."

The Cabriales family is happy with that ruling and hopes in the future they can work with the prosecution to find justice for Pamela.

"We expect the prosecution to be on our side," said Alex Cabriales.