The community of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, says that despite last month's devastating flooding, it is open for business and welcoming visitors.

Pagosa Springs says tourism is integral to the town's recovery efforts, and there are many fun and exciting things for visitors to do.

"It is critical. That is the only way we're going to work through the recovery is if people come and visit," said Jennie Green, executive director of tourism for Visit Pagosa Springs.

Visit Pagosa

"The hot springs are always great. Hot-air balloon rides are another nice feature. There's lots of hiking. I mean, we're surrounded by 2.5 million acres of wilderness, the national forest," said Green. "So, there's no shortage of outdoor adventure, and all of that remains intact."

If those are less appealing, the nearby Wolf Creek Ski Area has also reopened for the season.

"I looked this morning; they got, I believe, four inches overnight. So, they've gotten 62 inches of snow so far this season. And they have a 36-inch base," said Green.

Wolf Creek Ski Area

"By the time that ski patrol did the morning snow stake, we'd received four inches. And since then, we've received another four inches. So, we've got excellent early season conditions," said Davey Pitcher, the CEO and president of Wolf Creek Ski Area.

He says they have the best skiing in Colorado right now. The ski area kept some employees working after the floods, which allowed them to spruce the place up. That, plus all the snow, has their operation humming along.

"Restaurants are open and serving good food, and parking lots [are cleared]. Organized ski patrols got 100% of the mountain open," said Pitcher.

Chris Mott

They got a huge amount of help from the Colorado Department of Transportation, which just this week reopened Wolf Creek Pass, making a long drive from the Front Range a little shorter.

"We're fortunate we have a good relationship with the DOT, and they brought in our crew, brought in a local contractor, brought in a specialist, a rockfall specialist that did some important scaling early on. And we were able to participate in getting the road open," said Pitcher.

The Wolf Creek crew says they are happy to be the reason some people visit southwest Colorado because they know how much it means to the locals.

Chris Mott

"It's a milestone for the communities. They have been struggling with all the unexpected losses, and I think to get back to some sense of normality is very nice," said Pitcher.

"The Pagosa that they love is still here, and we welcome people back," said Green. "Pagosa is open, and we're recovering."