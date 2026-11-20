Crews have been working hard to repair two critical highways damaged by historic flooding in southwest Colorado in early November. Now, officials say both highways will be reopened ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A portion of U.S. Highway 160 will be reopening through Wolf Creek Pass. The stretch of highway between mileposts 151 and 184 will be the first to open, beginning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Colorado Department of Transportation

However, U.S. 160 will remain closed between Durango and Pagosa Springs through mid-December after floodwaters caused the Piedra Bridge to collapse.

CDOT says Colorado Highway 151 south of Pagosa Springs is expected to reopen early next week.

"Our top priority was getting these critical repairs done safely before winter conditions made construction impossible," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. "This reopening reconnects southwest Colorado communities impacted by the historic flood events to the rest of the state. Essential transportation services and visitors have regained direct access to communities like Pagosa Springs who depend on tourism year-round."

While crews are happy to reopen the routes, CDOT said the work isn't done yet. They asked travelers to stay alert and drive with caution as CDOT continues making repairs in the coming weeks. Some areas will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic with full stops until certain locations can be fully reconstructed in the spring. Drivers on both highways should plan for additional travel time.