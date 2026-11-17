Several more ski resorts across Colorado have opened their doors, or will soon, as we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Next up is Purgatory Ski Resort, which is scheduled to open on Nov. 20 after recent flooding struck the area. The resort is located about 30 minutes north of Durango in the San Juan Mountains. A week after the floods, the resort resumed preparing for the season.

"Don't worry, we haven't forgotten about winter," the resort said in a social media post. "We're getting back to our regularly scheduled prep for the season, and can't wait to see our community smiling on the slopes again."

The resort says it has already received a few inches of snow and is expecting 22" or more over the next 10 days. They also say their crew has been working hard to get the slopes ready for opening day.

Purgatory Resort

Steamboat Springs is scheduled to open the following day, Nov. 21. They will kick off the season with free donuts and t-shirts, plus a concert and prize hunt on the mountain. Steamboat is working on snowmaking and grooming several trails ahead of opening day.

They join Winter Park Resort and Vail Ski Resort as the most recent ski areas to open for the season. Both of those resorts opened last weekend on Nov. 13.

Winter Park gave a shoutout to their crews for working hard to get ready for opening day, saying, "A huge shoutout to our teams for getting us ready for opening day. Lots of love, hard work and labor went into getting us here, and we couldn't be more grateful."

Currently, the Arrow cabriolet and the Gemini Express gondola are open. Open runs include Spirit and Meteor, and they're working on grooming several more.

Winter Park Resort

Vail is celebrating its 65th season, and marked the occasion on opening day with donuts and a DJ. The mountain recently received fresh snow, and crews say they're hoping for a good winter ahead despite the warmer and less snowy conditions skiers and snowboarders hoped for.

Currently, Vail says that there is no beginner terrain available. Ramshorn is open for skiing and riding laps, but Swingsville isn't quite ready. This year, the resort will open a hike-to terrain park.

Wolf Creek Ski Resort was also impacted by the flooding and temporarily closed after its opening day in October. They reopened briefly last weekend, then closed again on Monday as work continued on Highway 160. Many workers at the resort have been assisting with recovery efforts, and they hope to reopen soon. The resort said it will update information on its website as it becomes available.

Other ski areas open so far:

Arapahoe Basin

Breckenridge

Copper Mountain

Keystone

Loveland