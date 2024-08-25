Paddleboarder's body recovered from Rampart Reservoir near Colorado Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, along with search and rescue teams, located and recovered a body from the Rampart Reservoir near Woodland Park on Sunday morning.

A paddleboarder was reported missing from the reservoir Saturday afternoon amid high winds, according to CPW. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded and started searching for the man, who has not yet been identified. Eventually, a helicopter and then CPW was called to assist in the search. Around 1 a.m., the man's body was discovered about 65 feet below water. An hour later, it was pulled out of the water.

"This is a tragedy and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Grant Brown, who leads CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team, said in a statement. "We've experienced far too many water deaths in Colorado. We urge everyone on or near the water to please wear a life jacket.

Rampart Reservoir Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The El Paso County Coroner will identify the body and determine the cause of death. The water in the reservoir was estimated to be around 62 degrees when the man fell in and Brown spoke to the inherent risks of aquatic activities under certain conditions.

"When someone is plunged into such cold water, the shock from cold water immersion can cause your entire body to cramp leaving you unable to swim," he said. "You can die in one or two minutes."

According to an unofficial count from CPW, Colorado has seen over 30 recreational drownings this year.

The man's dog initially stayed on the paddleboard but was later able to swim safely to shore.