Suspect in fatal shooting of beloved Denver restaurant owner sentenced to life in prison

Pa Reh sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of Ma Kaing in 2022

A man who was convicted in the fatal shooting of a Denver woman while she was unloading her groceries will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Pa Reh was sentenced on Friday for the fatal shooting of Ma Kaing in July 2022. Kaing was the owner of the Burmese restaurant Taw Win and a beloved member of the community. She was struck by a stray bullet outside of her apartment building on Xenia Street while unloading groceries, and her death caused an outcry among local residents.

Four men were arrested in connection with her death: Pa Reh, Lu Reh, Nu Ra Ah La and Swa Bay. Detectives said the men were at New Freedom Park when they saw a vehicle they didn't believe should be there and fired multiple rounds. Officers recovered more than three dozen shell casings from the area.

Pa Reh was the last of the four suspects to be convicted in Kaing's murder. His brother, Lu Reh, was convicted of first-degree murder in February and sentenced to life in prison. Nu La and Swa Bay both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2024.

On Friday, Pa Reh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.