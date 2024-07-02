2 of 4 suspects plead guilty in connection to Ma Kaing's murder in Denver nearly 2 years later

Two of the four suspects arrested in connection with Ma Kaing's murder nearly two years ago have pleaded guilty. On July 15, 2022, businesswoman Ma Kaing was killed by a stray bullet while she was unloading groceries outside of her apartment on Xenia Street.

Ma Kaing murder suspects Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, Swa Bay Denver Police

Four suspects were arrested in her shooting death, Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, and Swa Bay.

According to court records, Nu La has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Swa Bay has also entered a guilty plea.

Ma Kaing CBS

As for the other suspects, Pa Reh is scheduled for an arraignment in a Denver courtroom on July 15.

Lu Reh has hearings in a Denver courtroom scheduled for July 15 and July 25 with a trial scheduled to begin Aug. 6. Reh is also facing charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in a different deadly shooting that happened in Aurora on May 30, 2022.