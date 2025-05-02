Suspect in Ma Kaing shooting death sentenced to life in prison in Colorado

Lu Reh scheduled for sentencing in deadly shooting of Ma Kaing

Lu Reh scheduled for sentencing in deadly shooting of Ma Kaing

One of the suspects in the shooting death of Ma Kaing was sentenced on Friday. A Denver judge sentenced Lu Reh to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lu Reh in court during his sentencing hearing. CBS

Reh was convicted of first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder in February.

In July 2022, Denver businesswoman Ma Kaing was unloading groceries outside of her apartment on Xenia Street when she was killed by a stray bullet. Four suspects, Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, and Swa Bay, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Ma Kaing CBS

Two suspects in the fatal shooting, Nu Ra Ah La and Swa Bay, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last June. The murder trial for Pa Reh is scheduled to begin in July.

Ma Kaing murder suspects Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, Swa Bay Denver Police

Lu Reh is scheduled to be sentenced in Adams County next week after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges in the May 2022 death of Ricardo Ryans.