Over 50,000 Coloradans and others run the 45th annual Bolder Boulder 10k race

More than 50,000 people took to the streets of Boulder on Monday for the 45th annual Bolder Boulder 10K, a Memorial Day tradition in Colorado that's grown into one of the largest road races in the country.

Runners and walkers of all levels participated in the race, which began at 30th and Walnut streets and ended at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field.

The race began in 1979 with about 2,700 participants. Since then, it's earned national recognition — Runner's World once called it "America's All-Time Best 10K."

But the event is about more than just fitness. Held each year on Memorial Day, the race honors the men and women who died serving in the U.S. military. Monday's race began with the wheelchair division at 6:45 a.m.

Spectators lined the course to cheer on friends, family, and thousands of others running, jogging or walking in the name of remembrance, community,y and athletic achievement.

