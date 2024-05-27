Bolder Boulder brings in runners from all across the world in 44th annual Colorado 10K race

The 44th running of the Bolder Boulder is underway. The 10K race winds through the streets of Boulder, Colorado, each year and finishes inside Folsom Field on the University of Colorado campus.

CBS

This year's official race starter is CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano, who announced his retirement last year.

The race got its start back in 1979 and grew to eventually become one of the country's largest timed road races. It now features a separate International Pro Team Challenge race and a professional wheelchair race called the Push-Rim Challenge.

And the first wave of runners are off, running in Bolder Boulder! About 48,000 people are running in the 10K race on Memorial Day. @CBSNewsColorado pic.twitter.com/6buvGgUrvy — Ashley Portillo (@AshleyPorteeyo) May 27, 2024

Runners, joggers, walkers, stroller pushers and other participants are greeted on the race route by musical performers of all types. On Monday morning an Elvis impersonator was singing to the runners as they passed by and giving out high fives. Many of the runners don silly costumes for the big race. In the AA wave of runners on Monday one person was dressed up like a red rooster.

Fewer than 50 people have run in every single Bolder Boulder. That includes 72-year-old Bill Schafer, who told RUN it has "become a family tradition" for him, like it is for many participants.

The Bolder Boulder events include a Memorial Day tribute at Folsom Field, which begins at noon. This year will include a flyover by F-16s from the Colorado Air National Guard. Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony.