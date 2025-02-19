More than 500 drivers injured, killed on Colorado roadways from aggressive driving in 2024

Aggressive driving continues to be a big problem in Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, Troopers investigated 575 aggressive driving related incidents that resulted in injuries or death in 2024.

Troopers said they need everyone's help to get these drivers off the roadways. It starts by knowing, what an aggressive driver is. They said this is anyone driving too fast and cutting others off. In many situations, they are caught driving on the shoulders or making unsafe lane changes.

Troopers said when making a lane change, drivers must wait for a gap in traffic to leave a safe distance between vehicles. Once a driver sees an opening, turn on the turn signal and check all mirrors and blind spots to move into the desired lane safely and smoothly. Unsafe or aggressive lane changes can cause crashes when another driver doesn't have time to react.

CSP said almost every single day they receive at least one call about aggressive driving. The peak time is between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone who sees an aggressive driver is encouraged to call * 277 or *CSP. Provide the vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the aggressive driving behavior being demonstrated.

Authorities advised to never, under any circumstances, follow the driver.

"You don't know what the other person has in their vehicle," Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez said. "You don't know how dangerous they are. You don't know what their mindset is. Don't try to get emotional and get retaliation."

CSP said if you are pulled over for aggressive driving, you will face charges of reckless driving. That means an automatic court appearance.