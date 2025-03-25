Over 1,200 citations issued to Colorado drivers speeding through construction, school zones in 2024

Speeding through construction and school zones continues to be a major issue in Colorado. According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers issued more than 1,200 citations in 2024.

Troopers say 49 of Colorado's 64 counties had at least one instance of a driver receiving a citation in either a work zone or school zone. The top five counties with the most speeding citations issued by Colorado state troopers in these low-speed zones in 2024 were:

El Paso County: 327 citations Adams County: 104 citations Eagle County: 77 citations Boulder County: 56 citations Park County: 56 citations

Troopers say that when it comes to construction and school zones, speeding is by far the number one problem. As you drive through construction zones, people must beware of how close crews work near highways and streets. With school zones, you have to watch out for little ones who are learning to be pedestrians.

Troopers say the myth is that drivers think they can go 10 miles per hour over a posted speed limit. That's incorrect.

"Speed is the main reason that we have crashes," Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Patrick Rice said. "If we are going slower, you have more time to respond and avoid those crashes. If you are going one mile an hour over the speed limit and something happens in front of you, you are going to have more time to stop. If you're going 100 miles an hour, you will not have that same opportunity to stop."

Troopers say if you are caught speeding in a construction or school zone, your ticket and points on your license will be doubled. Drivers automatically receive four points on their license for driving 10 to 19 mph over the posted speed limit.