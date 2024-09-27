Construction workers, kids' lives at risk with Colorado drivers speeding through safe zones, according to state troopers

Construction workers' and children's lives continue to be at risk because of bad driving habits in Colorado, according to a message Colorado State Patrol is sharing with the public. This comes as traffic laws are broken daily across the state.

Colorado State Patrol met with CBS Colorado's First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod to discuss the biggest problems they are seeing. Troopers say speeding and distracted driving through construction and school zones are creating the biggest risks.

James Pauls / eyecrave LLCwww.eyecrave.com / Getty Images

CSP told CBS Colorado they have issued 1,237 citations in 2023. This is a 12% increase compared to 2022, where they gave out 1,102 citations. The 2024 numbers have not yet been released.

Now, CSP Troopers are providing tips for every Colorado driver to remember. This includes:

Crossing in designated areas. If designated crosswalks or traffic control personnel are available, this is where pedestrians should cross the road.

Making eye contact. Before crossing a street, try to establish eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you before proceeding.

Staying Alert. Put away distractions such as headphones and smartphones. Focus on your surroundings and be aware of potential hazards.

Staying patient. School zones and construction zones can be congested and noisy. Wait for your turn to cross safely and follow signage and warning devices.

Troopers say speeding can make the difference in every way.

"You should not be speeding," said State Trooper Sherri Mendez. "If you need to get somewhere on time, leave on time. If you think there is going to be traffic, leave earlier. Your time can be a difference in saving someone's life."

Troopers want to remind everyone that your ticket, if you are pulled over in a construction zone or school zone, is almost doubled a normal ticket.

Troopers are also asking everyone to drive under the speed limit if you see hazards including fog, around wildlife and sun glares.