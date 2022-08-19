Denver police urge drivers to be aware of school zones as kids head back to class

Denver police urge drivers to be aware of school zones as kids head back to class

Denver police urge drivers to be aware of school zones as kids head back to class

As students across Denver head back to school on Monday, police officers want to remind everyone to drive safely in and around school zones.

The new school year means an increase in bicycle and pedestrian traffic. That includes small children around bus stops, school zones and surrounding neighborhoods.

CBS

Officers say drivers need to be extra aware of their surroundings.

"As soon as the school bus extends its stop arm, that means stop. There is no passing of a school bus. We understand people are always in a hurry, everybody is, and you want to get to your destination. But we also want to make sure that our children are safe when they're going to school," said Kurt Barnes with the Denver Police Department.

CBS

The Denver Police Department is increasing officer visibility in school zones. Drivers caught speeding could rack up a hefty fine. Tickets can range from $285 to $425.