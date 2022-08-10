O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month

A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.

The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.

O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.