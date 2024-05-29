Orphaned calves auctioned to benefit family of rancher killed in lightning strike

On Wednesday, Colorado's ranching community came together to support a family whose husband and father was killed by a lightning strike, along with 34 of their cattle.

51-year-old Mike Morgan was feeding his cattle Saturday afternoon when the lightning hit. His ranch is in northern Colorado, between Rand and Walden.

Mike leaves behind a wife, Niki, and a 17-year-old daughter, Dallas.

The cows who died left behind nearly 30 babies. Now, those orphaned calves are being auctioned off to benefit the grieving family.

Friends of Mike Morgan opening their hearts and their pocketbooks, even as they are still reeling from his sudden death.

"Come on, really? Still, it's just a blur. It's unbelievable," said Mike's friend and north Fort Collins rancher, Ralph Tedmon.

"Mike went out the way Mike would have wanted to go out. With a bang," said Mike's friend, Brian Anderson, a rancher and brand inspector.

"Your heart bleeds and you need to help," said Tom Frey with Centennial Livestock Auctions.

The auction organized the benefit, which sold all the calves and raised over $30,000 for Mike's family, thanks to online donations and a rollover auction.

"We just sell that calf over and over again. If you buy that calf for $1,000, then I'm gonna roll it back, I'm gonna donate it back," said Frey.

"I brought two checkbooks just in case," said Tedmon.

Mike's friend Ralph Tedmon bought two calves, one he donated back, and the other he is gifting to his grandsons.

"It's gonna be their calf," said Tedmon.

The boys picked out the calf, named him "Little Moo Moo," and took him home.

"I got a chocolate one!" said Tedmon's grandson. "He could maybe get in our yard 'cause it has grass. He could just eat that."

Even ranchers in neighboring states donated.

"The livestock industry in general is a family and in this business we take care of family," said Frey.

That family is grieving a member who was larger than life.

"Mr. Mischievous Mike because Mike was always one that liked to push the limits," said Anderson.

And holding his wife and daughter tight.

"Niki and Dallas, they're gonna need some strong shoulders," said Tedmon.

The North Park School District canceled the last day of school Friday so students and staff can attend Mike's memorial.

"He's up there smiling, just saying 'ha, take that you guys, I got to be the one to cancel the last day of school,'" said Anderson.

Mike's wife and daughter said, "he was the absolute best husband and father we could have ever asked for. We were blessed for this short amount of time we were given with him."

It's not too late to donate to the Morgan family. Donations can be brought to Centennial Livestock Auctions, or mailed to

Mountain Valley Bank, c/o Mike Morgan Memorial

P.O. Box Drawer 758

Walden, CO 80480

