Watch CBS News
Local News

Orlando Martinez Jr. arrested, accused of striking 4 people with car

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Orlando Martinez Jr. arrested, accused of striking 4 people with car
Orlando Martinez Jr. arrested, accused of striking 4 people with car 00:24

Police in Denver have arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder that happened earlier this month. Orlando Martinez Jr. has been arrested after police claim he struck four people with his car. 

orlando-martinez-03-03-2000-copy.jpg
Orlando Martinez Denver Police

The crash happened on Jan. 7 at 18th and Wazee. 

Police believe Martinez struck the people intentionally after a verbal argument. He remains in custody on attempted murder charges among others. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.