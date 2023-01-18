Orlando Martinez Jr. arrested, accused of striking 4 people with car
Police in Denver have arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder that happened earlier this month. Orlando Martinez Jr. has been arrested after police claim he struck four people with his car.
The crash happened on Jan. 7 at 18th and Wazee.
Police believe Martinez struck the people intentionally after a verbal argument. He remains in custody on attempted murder charges among others.
