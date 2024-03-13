Watch CBS News
Operations normal at Denver International Airport as travelers hope to depart before winter storm

Travelers at Denver International Airport make arrangements ahead of a predicted snowstorm
On Wednesday, operations at Denver International Airport were relatively normal in advance of a storm system that is projected to bring major snow to Colorado. Snow totals for the Mile High City could be as high as 16 inches of snow and Foothills areas could see as much as 20 inches

DIA told CBS News Colorado that snow teams are prepared and ready to clear runways and plow the roads surrounding the terminal. Three of the largest airline carriers in Colorado issued travel advisories in advance of a storm system that is projected to bring major snow to the Centennial State. 

Delta, United and Southwest Airlines both posted information for fliers on Tuesday morning. That came as CBS Colorado's forecasters in the First Alert Weather Center reported that atmospheric conditions are ripe for one of the biggest storms of the season. 

Passengers are urged to check with their airline to confirm their flight status before leaving for DIA. 

Colorado Department of Transportation officials are urging people to stay home and stay off the roads during the storm.  

March 13, 2024

