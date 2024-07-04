Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

What's open and closed on July 4th? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

By Khristopher J. Brooks

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

4 things to know from July 4, 2024
4 things to know from July 4, 2024 01:45

July 4th has arrived and millions of people plan to celebrate the nation's independence simply by having fun with family and friends. 

For many Americans, the festivities will most likely include hosting a barbecue or attending one. But if you're short on burger buns or looking to eat out, no worries, many retailers will be open.

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on the Fourth of July.

What places are open on July 4th 2024?

Retailers

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ's Wholesale Club 
  • Cabela's
  • Crate & Barrel
  • CVS 
  • Dollar General 
  • Dollar Tree 
  • Family Dollar
  • Food Lion
  • Guitar Center
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Kohl's
  • Krogers and its network of grocery stores — including Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Pick'n Save and more
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Menards
  • Michaels
  • Petco
  • Publix
  • REI
  • Rite Aid 
  • Sam's Club
  • Sephora
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's 
  • Tractor Supply Company
  • Walgreens 
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods 

Restaurants, fast-food chains open on July 4th 2024

  • Bahama Breeze
  • Bob Evans
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger King
  • Chili's
  • Chipotle
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Cold Stone Creamery
  • Dairy Queen
  • Denny's
  • Dunkin' 
  • Golden Corral
  • IHOP
  • Olive Garden
  • Pizza Hut
  • Popeyes
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • TGI Fridays
  • Sonic
  • Subway
  • Waffle House

Places with special hours of operation on July 4th 2024

  • Applebee's
  • Aldi 
  • Ace Hardware
  • Foot Locker
  • GameStop 
  • IKEA
  • Old Navy
  • Starbucks
  • Wendy's

What places are closed on July 4th 2024?

  • Costco
  • Natural Grocers
  • UPS 
  • FedEx
  • Government offices
  • Post offices
  • Courts 
  • Schools 
  • U.S. stock markets 
  • Banks 

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. He previously worked as a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald, Newsday and the Florida Times-Union. His reporting primarily focuses on the U.S. housing market, the business of sports and bankruptcy.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.