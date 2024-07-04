What's open and closed on July 4th? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.
July 4th has arrived and millions of people plan to celebrate the nation's independence simply by having fun with family and friends.
For many Americans, the festivities will most likely include hosting a barbecue or attending one. But if you're short on burger buns or looking to eat out, no worries, many retailers will be open.
Here's a list of what is and isn't open on the Fourth of July.
What places are open on July 4th 2024?
Retailers
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Cabela's
- Crate & Barrel
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Food Lion
- Guitar Center
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Kohl's
- Krogers and its network of grocery stores — including Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Pick'n Save and more
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Petco
- Publix
- REI
- Rite Aid
- Sam's Club
- Sephora
- T.J. Maxx
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Tractor Supply Company
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Restaurants, fast-food chains open on July 4th 2024
- Bahama Breeze
- Bob Evans
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Chili's
- Chipotle
- Chick-fil-A
- Cracker Barrel
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Dairy Queen
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Olive Garden
- Pizza Hut
- Popeyes
- Ruby Tuesday
- TGI Fridays
- Sonic
- Subway
- Waffle House
Places with special hours of operation on July 4th 2024
- Applebee's
- Aldi
- Ace Hardware
- Foot Locker
- GameStop
- IKEA
- Old Navy
- Starbucks
- Wendy's
What places are closed on July 4th 2024?
- Costco
- Natural Grocers
- UPS
- FedEx
- Government offices
- Post offices
- Courts
- Schools
- U.S. stock markets
- Banks