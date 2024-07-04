What's open and closed on July 4th? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

4 things to know from July 4, 2024 4 things to know from July 4, 2024 01:45

July 4th has arrived and millions of people plan to celebrate the nation's independence simply by having fun with family and friends.

For many Americans, the festivities will most likely include hosting a barbecue or attending one. But if you're short on burger buns or looking to eat out, no worries, many retailers will be open.

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on the Fourth of July.

What places are open on July 4th 2024?

Retailers

Academy Sports + Outdoors



Barnes & Noble



Bass Pro Shops



Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Cabela's



Crate & Barrel

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Food Lion

Guitar Center



Home Depot

HomeGoods

Kohl's



Krogers and its network of grocery stores — including Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Pick'n Save and more

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Petco

Publix

REI

Rite Aid

Sam's Club

Sephora

T.J. Maxx

Target

Trader Joe's

Tractor Supply Company

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Restaurants, fast-food chains open on July 4th 2024

Bahama Breeze

Bob Evans

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chili's

Chipotle

Chick-fil-A

Cracker Barrel

Cold Stone Creamery

Dairy Queen

Denny's

Dunkin'

Golden Corral

IHOP

Olive Garden

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Ruby Tuesday

TGI Fridays

Sonic

Subway

Waffle House



Places with special hours of operation on July 4th 2024

Applebee's

Aldi

Ace Hardware

Foot Locker

GameStop



IKEA

Old Navy

Starbucks

Wendy's

What places are closed on July 4th 2024?

Costco

Natural Grocers

UPS

FedEx

Government offices

Post offices

Courts

Schools

U.S. stock markets

Banks





