What's open and closed on the 4th of July in Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

The 4th of July is on Thursday and as you're making plans to celebrate Independence Day, here is what will be open and closed on the holiday.

Locally, city halls, libraries, swimming pools and most other non-emergency services and facilities will be closed. Fire and lifeguard stations will be open and both firefighters and police officers will be working.

All federal offices, including courtrooms, as well as state offices and banks will also be closed.

Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in Los Angeles along with most surrounding areas for the holiday.

Transportation 

LA Metro will be offering rides as normal so you can get to celebrations and firework shows.

Retail Stores

Most grocery stores and retail stores, besides Costco, will be open on the 4th of July with limited hours due to the holiday.

  • Kroger along with its chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer)
  • Whole Foods  
  • Publix
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Sam's Club
  • Aldi
  • CVS
  • Trader Joe's
  • Dollar General
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe's
  • TJ Maxx
  • Marshalls
  • Home Goods
Dining

  • BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
  • Starbucks
  • McDonald's
  • Applebee's
  • Arby's
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Chili's
  • IHOP
  • Olive Garden
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Sweetgreen
  • TGI Fridays
  • Wendy's
  • Whataburger
