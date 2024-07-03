What's open and closed on the 4th of July in Los Angeles

The 4th of July is on Thursday and as you're making plans to celebrate Independence Day, here is what will be open and closed on the holiday.

Locally, city halls, libraries, swimming pools and most other non-emergency services and facilities will be closed. Fire and lifeguard stations will be open and both firefighters and police officers will be working.

All federal offices, including courtrooms, as well as state offices and banks will also be closed.

Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in Los Angeles along with most surrounding areas for the holiday.

Transportation

LA Metro will be offering rides as normal so you can get to celebrations and firework shows.

Retail Stores

Most grocery stores and retail stores, besides Costco, will be open on the 4th of July with limited hours due to the holiday.

Kroger along with its chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer)

Whole Foods

Publix

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

Sam's Club

Aldi

CVS

Trader Joe's

Dollar General

Home Depot

Lowe's

TJ Maxx

Marshalls

Home Goods

Dining

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Starbucks

McDonald's

Applebee's

Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cheesecake Factory

Chili's

IHOP

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Sweetgreen

TGI Fridays

Wendy's

Whataburger