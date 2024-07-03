Watch CBS News
Is Costco open on the Fourth of July? Publix? Here's what's open and closed

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Thursday this year and the holiday is observed by the federal, state, and local governments.

So before you go and buy the fireworks and prepare for the fun, here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward County. 

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  • County offices: Closed.
  • County courts: Closed.
  • Public schools: Closed.
  • Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami-Dade - no collection. Miami - regular schedule. 
  • Post offices: Closed
  • Public libraries: Closed.
  • Stock markets: Closed.
  • Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).
  • Broward and Miami-Dade Transit: Sunday schedule.
  • Metrorail and Metromover: Weekend schedule.  
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
  • Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas will be open.

And for last-minute grocery shoppers looking to throw down on the grill or kitchen, here's what's happening with grocery stores. 

  • Aldi: Open regular hours.
  • Publix: Stores open, pharmacies are closed. 
  • Sedano's: Open regular hours.  
  • The Fresh Market: Open regular hours.  
  • Trader Joe's: Open until 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Winn-Dixie and Fresco Y Mas: Open regular hours.   

As for the big box stores.

  • Costco: Closed
  • BJ's Wholesale Club: Open regular hours.
  • Target: Open regular hours.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours.
  • Malls: Open, some will close early. 
CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

