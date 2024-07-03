Is Costco open on the Fourth of July? Publix? Here's what's open and closed

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Thursday this year and the holiday is observed by the federal, state, and local governments.

So before you go and buy the fireworks and prepare for the fun, here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Federal offices: Closed.

County offices: Closed.

County courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami-Dade - no collection. Miami - regular schedule.

Post offices: Closed

Public libraries: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).

Broward and Miami-Dade Transit: Sunday schedule.

Metrorail and Metromover: Weekend schedule.



Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas will be open.

And for last-minute grocery shoppers looking to throw down on the grill or kitchen, here's what's happening with grocery stores.

Aldi: Open regular hours.

Publix: Stores open, pharmacies are closed.

Sedano's: Open regular hours.

Open regular hours. The Fresh Market: Open regular hours.



Open regular hours. Trader Joe's: Open until 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open until 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco Y Mas: Open regular hours.



As for the big box stores.

Costco: Closed

BJ's Wholesale Club: Open regular hours.

Target: Open regular hours.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Malls: Open, some will close early.