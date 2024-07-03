Is Costco open on the Fourth of July? Publix? Here's what's open and closed
MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Thursday this year and the holiday is observed by the federal, state, and local governments.
So before you go and buy the fireworks and prepare for the fun, here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward County.
- Federal offices: Closed.
- County offices: Closed.
- County courts: Closed.
- Public schools: Closed.
- Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami-Dade - no collection. Miami - regular schedule.
- Post offices: Closed
- Public libraries: Closed.
- Stock markets: Closed.
- Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).
- Broward and Miami-Dade Transit: Sunday schedule.
- Metrorail and Metromover: Weekend schedule.
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
- Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas will be open.
And for last-minute grocery shoppers looking to throw down on the grill or kitchen, here's what's happening with grocery stores.
- Aldi: Open regular hours.
- Publix: Stores open, pharmacies are closed.
- Sedano's: Open regular hours.
- The Fresh Market: Open regular hours.
- Trader Joe's: Open until 5 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Open until 6 p.m.
- Winn-Dixie and Fresco Y Mas: Open regular hours.
As for the big box stores.
- Costco: Closed
- BJ's Wholesale Club: Open regular hours.
- Target: Open regular hours.
- Walmart: Open regular hours.
- Malls: Open, some will close early.