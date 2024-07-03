What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on the Fourth of July

Millions of Texans expected to travel for Fourth of July week

Millions of Texans expected to travel for Fourth of July week

Millions of Texans expected to travel for Fourth of July week

NORTH TEXAS – More than 5.6 million Texans are expected to be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA, which is a new record. But if you are staying home and hosting a barbecue, or find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies on Independence Day, here's a list of what's open and what's closed on the holiday.

North Texas restaurants' hours on July 4

Braum's – Open

Dickey's BBQ Pit – Open



eatZi's – Fort Worth and Grapevine locations closed, others have modified hours

Jason's Deli – Open, hours may vary



Luby's – Open

Whataburger – Open



Dallas, Fort Worth grocery store hours on July 4

Aldi – Open, but closing early at 4 p.m.

Central Market – Open

Fiesta Mart – Open



H-E-B – Open

Kroger – Open



Costco – Closed

Sam's Club – Open



Sprouts – Open

Target – Open

Tom Thumb/Albertsons - Open

Trader Joe's – Open but closing early at 5 p.m.

Walmart – Open

Whole Foods – Open, but closing early at 6 p.m.

Coffee shops open on July 4 in DFW

Dunkin' – Open

Dutch Bros – Open



Starbucks – Open

Government offices, post offices and banks will all be closed on July 4th. FedEx locations and UPS Stores are also closed on Thursday.