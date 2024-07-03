Watch CBS News
What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on the Fourth of July

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Millions of Texans expected to travel for Fourth of July week
Millions of Texans expected to travel for Fourth of July week

NORTH TEXAS – More than 5.6 million Texans are expected to be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA, which is a new record. But if you are staying home and hosting a barbecue, or find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies on Independence Day, here's a list of what's open and what's closed on the holiday.

North Texas restaurants' hours on July 4 

  • Braum's – Open
  • Dickey's BBQ Pit – Open
  • eatZi's – Fort Worth and Grapevine locations closed, others have modified hours
  • Jason's Deli – Open, hours may vary
  • Luby's – Open
  • Whataburger – Open

Dallas, Fort Worth grocery store hours on July 4

  • Aldi – Open, but closing early at 4 p.m.
  • Central Market – Open
  • Fiesta Mart – Open
  • H-E-B – Open
  • Kroger – Open
  • Costco – Closed
  • Sam's Club – Open
  • Sprouts – Open
  • Target – Open
  • Tom Thumb/Albertsons - Open
  • Trader Joe's – Open but closing early at 5 p.m.
  • Walmart – Open 
  • Whole Foods – Open, but closing early at 6 p.m.

Coffee shops open on July 4 in DFW

  • Dunkin' – Open
  • Dutch Bros – Open
  • Starbucks – Open

Government offices, post offices and banks will all be closed on July 4th. FedEx locations and UPS Stores are also closed on Thursday.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

