What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on the Fourth of July
NORTH TEXAS – More than 5.6 million Texans are expected to be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA, which is a new record. But if you are staying home and hosting a barbecue, or find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies on Independence Day, here's a list of what's open and what's closed on the holiday.
North Texas restaurants' hours on July 4
- Braum's – Open
- Dickey's BBQ Pit – Open
- eatZi's – Fort Worth and Grapevine locations closed, others have modified hours
- Jason's Deli – Open, hours may vary
- Luby's – Open
- Whataburger – Open
Dallas, Fort Worth grocery store hours on July 4
- Aldi – Open, but closing early at 4 p.m.
- Central Market – Open
- Fiesta Mart – Open
- H-E-B – Open
- Kroger – Open
- Costco – Closed
- Sam's Club – Open
- Sprouts – Open
- Target – Open
- Tom Thumb/Albertsons - Open
- Trader Joe's – Open but closing early at 5 p.m.
- Walmart – Open
- Whole Foods – Open, but closing early at 6 p.m.
Coffee shops open on July 4 in DFW
- Dunkin' – Open
- Dutch Bros – Open
- Starbucks – Open
Government offices, post offices and banks will all be closed on July 4th. FedEx locations and UPS Stores are also closed on Thursday.