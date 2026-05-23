One person dead, Colorado interstate closed following semi rollover

A tractor-trailer travelling eastbound on Interstate 70 rolled over early Saturday morning near the Kipling Street interchange. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person inside one of those vehicles was killed.

The collision occurred at about 2:40 a.m., according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. All eastbound lanes of the roadway are closed at the scene.

A department spokesperson told CBS Colorado the deceased person is an 18-year-old male. That person's family has requested privacy, and no other details are being released at this time, per the spokesperson.

Wheat Ridge Police Department/Facebook

The wreck happened just west of the Kipling off-ramp. Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted of I-70 farther to the west at the 32nd Avenue/Youngfield Street interchange. Traffic is allowed to return to the eastbound lanes at Wadsworth Boulevard. There is no estimated time for re-opening the highway.

"The cause is still under investigation and will be for some time. It's not our first complicated crash investigation in this stretch of I-70."

Colorado Department of Transportation

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals due to their injuries, according to WRPD spokesperson Alex Rose. All three have serious injuries.