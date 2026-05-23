Watch CBS News
Local News

One person dead, Colorado interstate closed following semi rollover

By
Logan Smith
Assignment Desk Editor
Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor at CBS Colorado in Denver with more than 30 years of journalism experience in digital, television and print media.
Read Full Bio
Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A tractor-trailer travelling eastbound on Interstate 70 rolled over early Saturday morning near the Kipling Street interchange. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person inside one of those vehicles was killed.

The collision occurred at about 2:40 a.m., according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. All eastbound lanes of the roadway are closed at the scene.

A department spokesperson told CBS Colorado the deceased person is an 18-year-old male. That person's family has requested privacy, and no other details are being released at this time, per the spokesperson.

i-70-fatal-semi-rollover-1-wheat-ridge-pd-on-fb.jpg
Wheat Ridge Police Department/Facebook

The wreck happened just west of the Kipling off-ramp. Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted of I-70 farther to the west at the 32nd Avenue/Youngfield Street interchange. Traffic is allowed to return to the eastbound lanes at Wadsworth Boulevard. There is no estimated time for re-opening the highway. 

"The cause is still under investigation and will be for some time. It's not our first complicated crash investigation in this stretch of I-70."    

i-70-fatal-semi-rollover-2-cdot-camera.png
Colorado Department of Transportation

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals due to their injuries, according to WRPD spokesperson Alex Rose. All three have serious injuries. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue