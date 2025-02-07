One more spring-like day in Colorado before the cold advances in

One more warm day for the Denver metro area before cold and snow move into Colorado

Sunshine and spring-like warmth will dominate the forecast for one more day as high temperatures on Friday climb into the low to mid-60s across the Denver metro area. While it will be warm, it will also be a little breezy for some this afternoon. Winds across Colorado's Front Range could gust around 20-25 mph at times, with the strongest winds along the Palmer Divide and Foothills for Friday.

CBS

HIGH TEMPS

Snow will build into the Northern mountains by Friday late afternoon as wind speeds increase. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times, and with falling snow that has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's central and Northern mountains. On average 6-12" of snow is expected with some localized totals exceeding 1'. The heaviest snow is expected from Friday night to Saturday morning, so for those planning to hit the high country for the weekend, prepare for very slow travel along I-70 Saturday morning.

CBS

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

As a cold front advances, there is a slight chance of snow for the Denver metro area and adjacent plains overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Totals throughout the weekend in the Denver area will be minimal, with a trace to 1" anticipated.

CBS

FUTURECAST

Temperatures will begin to cool by Saturday afternoon, but colder weather will arrive by Sunday. Beginning Sunday, highs will only reach the low to mid-30s. Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day as we prepare for this shift in our weather pattern. Another surge of cold air late Monday will drop temperatures into the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday. That will also be when the next snow chances arrive in the Denver area.

CBS

EXTENDED AM

By next Thursday, our temperatures will begin to climb, reaching near-normal values late next week.