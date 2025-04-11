Oil well release contained in Northern Colorado, evacuations remain in place

First community meeting held after Galeton oil and gas incident in Colorado

Neighbors in Galeton gathered for a community meeting Thursday to learn about the well control incident that occurred Sunday. According to officials, one of Chevron's well locations near Galeton suffered a surface equipment failure that resulted in the release of water and some oil and gas.

The well was emitting until 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Air quality monitoring has been ongoing, and the results have been below levels of concern for public health.

The Bishop well near Galeton in Northern Colorado. CBS

Officials say that the emergency response—including evacuations and school closures—was enacted out of an abundance of caution.

The evacuation was necessary, according to officials, because the situation remained dynamic until the well was brought under control.

Despite no harmful air quality readings being detected, a half-mile evacuation zone remains in place. A dozen residences were evacuated, and officials remain in contact with those neighbors.

Officials are continuing to monitor air and water quality. Preliminary data shows no exceedances of federal action levels for volatile organic compounds, the substances most associated with hydrocarbon releases.

The community meeting in Galeton. CBS

Water sampling is also underway, and the health department is offering free well testing for residents in the unincorporated parts of the county who may have concerns. Containment and removal of released liquids are ongoing. Water samples have been collected and sent to a lab for more testing.

Galeton Elementary School was closed as a precaution and will remain closed through Friday. Air and water testing is being conducted at the school, with officials aiming for students to return by Monday.

Chevron and fire officials said they are committed to operational excellence and learning and will implement findings from the investigation to prevent future incidents. One worker was injured during the failure and was treated at a local hospital.

What exactly triggered the well control failure is unknown, but an investigation is underway.

The half-mile evacuation zone remains in place in Galeton after an "oil and gas incident." CBS

Daily updates will be posted on the Weld County Newsroom at 2025 News – Weld County Residents with questions should call 970-400-4264.