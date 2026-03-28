Officer injured, stabbing suspect killed in confrontation with police in Northern Colorado

A police officer was injured, and a suspect was fatally shot in Northern Colorado on Saturday when authorities say a man charged at officers with a knife.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, Greeley police officers were called to the 5700 block of 20th Street around 9:20 a.m. when someone reported a suspicious man running with a knife. Police found the man running east down 20th Street from 59th Avenue and tried to block his path. That's when police say the man brandished the knife and charged at the officers.

They fired their weapons, wounding the suspect, then attempted life-saving measures. The suspect was taken to a Greeley hospital, where he later died.

The Greeley Police Department said one of its officers suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and then released.

Investigators discovered that the suspect reportedly stabbed his brother at his grandparents' home on 24th Street before the confrontation with police. His brother was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

As department policy and procedures dictate with any officer involved shooting, the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave while the critical incident response team investigates the incident.

Authorities said the Weld County Coroner's Office will release the names of the deceased at a later time.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information on the stabbing and incidents that followed to contact lead Detective Elijah Howard at (970) 400-2854 or ehoward@weld.gov. The stabbing and shooting remain under investigation.