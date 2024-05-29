Watch CBS News
Off-duty Aurora fire captain rescues dog before crews extinguish burning carport in Colorado

Aurora firefighters investigate origin of fire at carport, trash bins
Fire investigators in Aurora are trying to determine the cause of a dumpster fire that spread to a carport near a residential building. Firefighters rushed to the fire on Fairplay Way near Hampden and Chambers on Tuesday. 

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to a four-plex residential building just before 11 a.m. There was severe damage to the carport and some items outside the home suffered heat damage. 

Before fire crews arrived, an off-duty Aurora Fire Department captain entered the structure and rescued a dog.

What caused the fire is being investigated. Firefighters said it's a good reminder to check to make sure any BBQ coals and grills are cool before dumping them into a waste receptacle. 

