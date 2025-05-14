Colorado neighbors demand action after nuisance Lakewood home catches fire twice over the weekend

Neighbors in Lakewood are demanding the Colorado city take action after a home on their street caught fire twice over the weekend.

Cellphone video shows the flames when they first erupted on Saturday night and shot more than a dozens of feet into the air.

Neighbors say it was like an explosion and that they felt the entire neighborhood shake

The home is actually a converted garage at 8000 West 10th Avenue and has been the focus of numerous complaints to police and code enforcement. Before the fire, a spokesperson for Lakewood police says they have responded to numerous calls, with two dozen in the past eight weeks.

Those who live nearby say enough isn't being done and took their concerns to city council on Monday night to express their frustration with the lack of progress and continued criminal activity.

"There's been a lot of theft, a lot of vandalism and property damage in the neighborhood recently," one neighbor told the council.

"I don't feel safe in my own home. I worry about what could happen when I'm gone, what might I come back to and what might happen to my neighbors," another neighbor added.

"They have been bringing in trailers and campers onto the front lawn where drug users openly consume substances without any regard for the law or safety of our community. Despite my efforts to warn law enforcement of the explicit open-air usage occurring there, the response has been inadequate," neighbor Lindsay Driver shared.

Lakewood police issued a statement in response to their concerns saying in part:

"The condition and activity surrounding two houses in this location has escalated beyond what can be reasonably addressed through routine law enforcement alone, and the department has been working to address these problems for several weeks now. Because of the ongoing deterioration of public safety, health, and livability surrounding the properties at 8000 and 8080 W. 10th Ave., the department has been engaged with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to carry out a court-ordered eviction, which is now scheduled for May 16.

The level of criminal activity, repeated fires, code violations, and overall environmental degradation in this area constitutes a significant and ongoing threat to the welfare of residents, students, and first responders alike. That is the reason the work to obtain a court-ordered eviction has been underway, but the court process takes time.

The Police Department has responded to numerous calls, with two dozen in just the past eight weeks. The department has taken actions in response to these calls that include code enforcement opening cases that notify and require the property owner to act and pay for cleanup to resolve these problems on the property. This week, a felony arson investigation has been conducted, and a suspect has been identified, tied to a resident's family member, resulting from two structure fires within 48 hours. The extent of the issues, however, has required the attention of several city services as well as potentially considering condemnation of the property, which means taking the property from the owner."