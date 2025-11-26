November is Adoption Awareness Month across Colorado

November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time to focus on the importance of adoption and the needs of children without a permanent family. In Colorado, at any given time, there are about 300 children whose ties with their biological parents have been severed, and they're eligible for adoption.

"If you think about it humans naturally want that connection and some of these kids have really lost that, so for them being able to find that long term permanent home is a game changer for them," said Haley Sinn, Director of Family Support Services at Raise the Future.

When a child is taken out of their home, the first goal is always to reunify them with their biological parents. If the parents are unable to care for the child, caseworkers look for other family members who might be willing to step up and take the child in. If none of that works, and the biological parents' rights have been terminated, the child is eligible for adoption. The journey does not end with adoption though. Raise the Future is among the organizations that provide post-adoption services.

"We provide TBRI classes which is trust based relational intervention and that really is a trauma-based intervention that helps kids health from trauma," Sinn explained. "We provide in-home coaching to help the family feel stable and to be able to have these tools for kids to thrive in their home."

The ultimate goal is to make sure that every child has the care and resources he/she needs to grow into a responsible adult.

Raise the Future is a 501c3 that connects older children living in foster care with adults who can become stable forces in their live, and to support those relationships so they last a lifetime.